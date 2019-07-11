|
Fisher, Alma Ruth
Alma Ruth Fisher, age 95, passed away peacefully in Littleton on May 7, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 15, 1923. She was married to Charles Keith Fisher for 52 years, before his death in 1998. They moved five times in 10 years from Kansas to Canada, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. A son was born in each city before Denver and she is survived by them; Gary, Bryan, Charles, Dan and Jeff; and 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Alma Ruth was the shining example of a patient, devoted, loving, wife and mother. She was also an accomplished pianist and taught music for over 40 years. She was a long-time member and past president of the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists Auxiliary. Many will dearly miss her.
Memorial contributions are welcome at: Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists Foundation, rmagfoundation.org/donate; or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, alzinfo.org/donate.
Published in Denver Post on July 11, 2019