|
|
Johnson, Alvin
04/06/1935 - 02/06/2020
Loving Husband, Father and Brother
Alvin grew up in Kansas with 3 brothers. He met his wife of 57 years in Colorado Springs, CO, while serving in the Army. Alvin started his engineering career with Western Electric and moved to AT&T and then Lucent. He became the Senior Engineer allowing him to work with the White House under 3 Presidents which included a few hours working at the President's desk in the Oval office. In his spare time, he was a private pilot and flight instructor. He and Dixie traveled extensively to meet new people and see new places. Alvin enjoyed helping others during his retirement and was a committed volunteer for many years at the Visiting Nurses Assoc. He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie and son Mark. He is survived by 3 brothers and 3 children Beth, Tim and Jay along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Brain Injury Association of Colorado, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite B300, Denver, CO 80222 or online at BIAColorado.org. Please mention that it is for the Camp Program. Private services will be held in Kansas at a future date.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020