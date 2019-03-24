|
Roberts, Jr., Amos Dalton
May 5, 1923 - March 19, 2019
Services: Sat. March 23rd at 11:00am at Fairmount Mortuary and Funeral Home, 430 S. Quebec St. Denver, CO 80247. Amos Dalton Roberts Junior, age 95 of Denver Colorado died peacefully on Tuesday March 19th, 2019. He was fortunate to live on his own in his own home until his passing. His friends knew him as Dalton. He was an only child, born in Fort Collins Colorado, and at a young age moved to Granada located in the southeast corner of Colorado on the Arkansas River. He spent his junior and senior high school years in Erie Colorado and then attended one year at CSU in Fort Collins followed by one year at CU in Boulder. Dalton then entered World War II and was deployed to England, France, and Germany with the 287th Combat Engineers of the 3rd Army. After the war he returned to CU Boulder where he graduated with a degree in Business Management followed by a year of graduate school in guidance and counseling. In 1953 he attended Denver University where he received a master's degree in public administration. He then worked for the Colorado State Health Department from 1950 to 1985 serving as Chief of Administrative Services and Assistant Director, and was responsible for the development of new local health departments throughout the state of Colorado. Dalton married Mary Virginia Smith in January 1949 , whom he met at CU Boulder. She was a Navy flight nurse and Lieutenant during World War II and served in the Pacific transferring wounded soldiers from Guam and the Philippines to Hawaii. Dalton and Virginia had four sons, Chris and Al, both medical doctors, Kirk, an attorney, and the youngest Bill, a business graduate and vocal music performance student at CU Boulder. During his retirement, he actively pursued fishing, golf, gardening, and bicycling. Dalton helped build the family cabin over fifty years ago in the Rocky Mountain National Park area. He would spend time hiking and fishing with the family and enjoying the solitude and tranquility of the mountains. He is survived by his two remaining sons Kirk and Al and their families. He is also survived by the families of his two deceased sons Chris and Bill Roberts. Dalton cared deeply for his family, and was a source of strength and wisdom to those around him. He was admired for his open mindedness, kindness, keen intellect, and generosity. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and respected him.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019