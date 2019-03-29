|
Garcia-Gustafson, Ana
May 30, 1942 - March 21, 2019
Ana Garcia-Gustafson of Denver, CO, passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76. Ana was born on May 30th, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Serafin and Carmen Garcia. Ana lived in New York and San Francisco prior to making Denver her home. Ana met the love of her life, Donald Gustafson, in 1965, and they were married a year later in 1966.
Ana served as an educator for over 30 years touching the lives of many students, families and teachers. Ana earned a Bachelor of Science and Education degree from Henderson University, a Masters in Second Language Acquisition and Bilingual Education from CU Denver. Ana was a passionate educator who led Schenck Elementary as the school principal for seven years before she retired from Denver Public Schools. Ana continued to serve the communities she loved teaching Love and Logic in Parenting classes with her daughter, Turi. Ana will be remembered for the number of lives that she impacted through her love, bright smile and continual advocacy for her community.
Ana is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gustafson. Ana is survived by her daughter, Turi Aleta, son-in-law, Tim, her precious grandson, Jace and her sisters, Millie Smith and Carmen Rankin.
A celebration of Ana's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Greenwood Village.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019