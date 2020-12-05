Calimpong, Andre Nicholas

5/10/1952 - 11/18/2020



Born in Hawaii. Andre was a natural drummer at the age of 15. He played in numerous nightclubs in Hawaii, with his band "The Girls Plus 5." They had to get proper clearance from parents and nightclubs because they were under age. He moved to Colorado in 1985 with his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gloria in 2019. Retired from Steelock of Colorado as a welder. Loved by his children Kimberly, Joey and Shannon of Colorado; Andre Jr. of Las Vegas; and Gene of Arkansas; eleven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His sibling include Sharon and Patricia of Colorado; Richard of California; and Abby of Hawaii. Our love will follow you forever. Aloha





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store