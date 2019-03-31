|
|
Bermingham, Andrew
Webster
11/21/1961 - 3/23/2019
Andrew Webster Bermingham died Saturday, March 23rd, 2019.
He was born in Denver, attended Graland School, Hotchkiss School, and Middlebury College, and earned a Masters degree from the Colorado School of Mines. He began his career with Montreux Energy, hosting conferences in France, Switzerland, England and the U.S. Andrew was an entrepreneur and launched companies specializing in renewable energy as well as Boldi, an international clothing label featuring designs based on his original artwork. Andrew was active in promoting hydrogen energy, and teaching others about the global effects of climate change.
Andrew had a zest for life and enjoyed road biking in the mountains and spending time with his boys, Nicholas, Quinn and Brooks. He was a gifted artist. Andrew had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks on friends and family. He is survived by his father John Bermingham, mother Marcia Strickland, wife Wendy, brother John Bermingham Jr. (Marnie), sister Kate Bermingham, and stepsiblings John Strickland (Nancy) and Katherine Strickland (Al). A memorial is being planned for later this year. If you wish, please contribute to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center. CU Anschutz Medical Campus13199 East Montview Blvd Suite 330, MS F550 Aurora, CO 80045.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019