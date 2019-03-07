|
Holleman, Andrew
November 1, 1969 - February 28, 2019
Andrew (Andy) Douglas Holleman, beloved husband and father, son and brother, died on Thursday morning February 28 while trail running in his treasured Colorado. A native of Denver, Andy was born on November 1, 1969 to Mary Dreier Holleman and the late Paul Douglas Holleman. He was the loving husband of Sharon Kelly and the awesome father of Grace, Maddie and Ben. He is also survived by his mother, his brother Fritz and his wife Callie, his sister Martha and her husband Jim, and leaves behind seven nieces and nephews: Brendan, Jack, Claire, Peter, Tess, Annie and Doug; and countless friends.
Andy attended Denver Public Schools and was a proud Thunderbolt, and Head Boy, at Manual High School. Andy played baseball and football-making the 1988 All-City Football Team. He attended Harvard College, where he captained the Varsity Ski Team and earned a degree in the Comparative Study of Religion. He was a 1996 graduate of the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder, awarded the Order of the Coif and the Don Sears Award, and clerked for the Honorable Richard P. Matsch in the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
Andy was beloved by colleagues everywhere he worked including Qwest Communications and CenturyLink. Most recently, he worked as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Newmont Mining Corporation. His work took him around the world balancing human and environmental interests. Andy was also Adjunct Faculty at Colorado School of Law, co-teaching a class this semester on foreign corrupt practices.
Andy loved the outdoors. He shared his passion for skiing, fly-fishing, hiking, golf and trail running with many friends and his family. He was active in the Friends of Manual and the Denver Scholarship Foundation and supported a wide range of good causes.
Will Rogers never met a man he didn't like. Andy put that saying on its head-no one ever met Andy without immediately liking him. He was full of light and joy-truly the nicest person that many of us have ever met. He will be so missed.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, March 11 at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church (1980 Dahlia Street, Denver).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Denver Scholarship Foundation would be most appreciated (https://donate.denverscholarship.org or 789 Sherman Street, Suite 610, Denver, CO 80203). Please mention "in Memory of Andy Holleman" in the comments or memo section.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019