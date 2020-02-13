|
|
Coyle, Andrew James
11/11/1981 - 02/06/2020
Andrew James Coyle born in Hinsdale, Illinois and died at the age of 38 while vacationing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Andy lived in Denver for 10 years and worked for Oakwood Homes, a job he loved. Prior to that he was middle school and high school math teacher for the Denver Public Schools. He also taught middle school math for four years in Salt Lake City, Utah. Andy graduated from Eastern Illinois University and Wheaton-Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, Illinois.
Andy is survived by a son, Caleb Coyle 15 and his mother, Angela Johnson; a daughter, Kaiya Singleton 11 and her mother, Paige Singleton; his mother, Sharon Brechon, stepfather, Tim Brechon, brother, Ed Coyle, sister-in-law, Jenny Coyle, stepbrother, Tim Brechon Jr (Kris), stepsister, Stacey Huftalin (Caleb) and step-nephews, Levi 8, Micah 6, Gavin 3, and Huxley 1, Aunts Susan Glotfelty (Larry) and Stephanie Zambrano (Juan) and Helene Coyle Lapp. Cousins, Brenda Skipper (Denton) her children Derrick and Ava, cousin Tim Mednansky and his daughter Piper. Andy was preceded in death by his father, Edward Coyle and grandparents William and Sarah Smith and Evelyn and Jim Miller.
He was an avid rock climber, skier, snow boarder, and loved music festivals. Andy will be missed by his many friends and never met a stranger. A friend to all he met, Andy was always ready to help, talk, or just hang out. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He is at peace with God.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Moe's BBQ, 3295 Broadway in Englewood on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3-7 pm.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020