|
|
Imiolczyk, Andrzej
Andrzej Imiolczyk, 84, of Krakow, Poland and for the past 35 years of Northglenn, CO, has died on March 12, 2019 at DHMC. He leaves behind his wife Danuta and son Tomasz. Both miss him terribly.
Andrzej's father was murdered by the Germans during WW II at Auschwitz, and Andrzej was raised by a widowed mother, along with his sister, Barbara, currently of Sulechow, Poland.
A mechanical engineer, he obtained his university education in Wroclaw, Poland in 1950's. He had worked in Wroclaw, Poreba, Nowa Huta, and Krakow for over 30 years, before the family moved to Colorado. In Denver, he worked for Fischer Imaging Corp before retiring in 1990's.
Andrzej was kind and unassuming. He was very, very close to his family and he enjoyed and participated in all its activities. He was interested in science, history, politics, and liked tinkering.
Despite Andrzej's challenging medical issues, his life has been significantly extended by tireless administrations of a highly skilled and caring cardiologist, Dr. Matthew Holland of DHMC.
Thinking of Andrzej and of the family are also Barbara, Wieslaw, Alicja, Renita, and Jacek. The funeral mass, with the casket present, will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 AM at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1900 California St. in Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019