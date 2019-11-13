|
LeDesma, Angel Joe
Oct. 2, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2019
Angel J. Ledesma was born Oct. 2, 1944 in Denver, CO. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Mary Ledesma; siblings Roque, Arthur, Theresa, Annie & MaryLou. Survived by sister Virginia (Gil) Guzman. Special nephew Patrick Ledesma, sister-in-law Jane Ledesma. Several nieces & nephews and extended family members. Angel had numerous friends and was well known in the Commerce City / North Denver area. He retired after many years from The Denver Post. He proudly served as a Union Steward for the Teamsters. He loved the local sports teams, except the Broncos. He will forever remain a Raiders fan. Visitation, 1pm, Funeral Mass, 2pm, Interment to follow, Fri., Nov. 15th, Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge 80033.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 13, 2019