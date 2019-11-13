Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-424-5263
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel LeDesma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel Joe LeDesma


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel Joe LeDesma Obituary
LeDesma, Angel Joe
Oct. 2, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2019

Angel J. Ledesma was born Oct. 2, 1944 in Denver, CO. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Mary Ledesma; siblings Roque, Arthur, Theresa, Annie & MaryLou. Survived by sister Virginia (Gil) Guzman. Special nephew Patrick Ledesma, sister-in-law Jane Ledesma. Several nieces & nephews and extended family members. Angel had numerous friends and was well known in the Commerce City / North Denver area. He retired after many years from The Denver Post. He proudly served as a Union Steward for the Teamsters. He loved the local sports teams, except the Broncos. He will forever remain a Raiders fan. Visitation, 1pm, Funeral Mass, 2pm, Interment to follow, Fri., Nov. 15th, Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge 80033.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -