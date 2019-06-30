Home

Angel Martinez In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of
Angel Martinez
10/21/1937 - 7/1/2009
10 years have passed since you left us. "I thought about you with love today, but that was nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. I think of you in silence and I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake of which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, but I have you in my heart." Love, Mary and Family.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019
