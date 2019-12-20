|
Wilhelmi, Angela
04/12/1978 - 12/14/2019
Angela Sue Wilhelmi, beloved daughter, sister and aunt was born on April 12th, 1978 in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away on December 14th, 2019.
Angie was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Wilhelmi and her grandparents, Wanda and Gerald Wilhelmi and Lorna and Dallas Tjaden.
She is survived by her father, Jack (formally known as John) and stepmother, Mary Ellen Wilhelmi; brother, Nathan (Olga) Wilhelmi; niece, Kira Wilhelmi; stepbrother, Don (Kelly); and niece, Vivian Shimmin. She also leaves behind countless wonderful friends from all over the world.
Angie attended Papillion schools and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She lived in Colorado where she enjoyed the mountains, especially climbing and skiing. Another one of her favorite activities was SCUBA diving in the ocean. Angie attained Divemaster status so that she could share her love of diving with others. Angie loved animals, especially dogs and horses.
Angie was also an accomplished amateur chef and talented artist, particularly sketching horses and dogs.
Angie will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Omaha. There will be a Celebration of her Life in the Colorado Rocky Mountains in the early summer of 2020.
Donations in Angie's honor may be made to the Colorado Humane Society, 2080 South Quebec Street, Denver, Colorado, 80231.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 20, 2019