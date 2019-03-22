Denver Post Obituaries
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303)425-9511
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Denver, CO
Pastore, Angelo
4/8/33 - 3/17/19

Angelo G. Pastore, age 85 passed away peacefully, March 17,2019. Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Frances (Schiola) Pastore; children: Dena (David) Abbott, Danita Roberts, Darren (Krista) Pastore, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, & many family members and friends. Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 10am Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Denver, burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at Potenza Lodge Denver. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude in loving memory of Angelo Pastore.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2019
