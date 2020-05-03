Siccardi, Angelo "Joe"
October 30. 1926 - April 21, 2020
Angelo "Joe" Siccardi passed away April 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was 93.
Joe was born October 30 1926 in Patterson, New Jersey to parents Anthony and Rose Siccardi. He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard ships in the South Pacific, Philippines, Okinawa and Japan.
He studied engineering at Newark College of Engineering transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder in 1947 and graduating in 1949 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In Colorado he met Virginia Benventano. They married in 1950 creating a family and life side by side for 67 years until Virginia's passing December 30. 2017.
Joe continued his education at New York University in 1953 receiving a Master degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Public Administration from University of Colorado at Denver in 1968 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver in 1977. He was admitted in 1978 to practice law in Colorado.
He began his engineering career in Denver with the Bureau of Reclamation assigned to Canals and Drains Division. Joe transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division working on projects in Newfoundland and Greenland. His next assignment was to the Air Force Academy Construction Agency in Colorado Springs where he and Virginia lived as he worked on water supply, sewer projects and structural design for many Academy structures including the Mess Hall.
In 1957 he transferred to the Bureau of Public Roads, later the Federal Highway Administration, in Denver. In his 34 years service with the Highway Administration he rose to the position of Federal Highway Administrator and was proudly associated with three very significant Colorado projects, design and construction of the Air Force Academy, development of Glenwood Canyon and design and construction of the Eisenhower Tunnels including Johnson Bore. From 1988 through 1995 he served as Bridge Engineer for the State of Colorado during which time he introduced a number of innovations in bridge design.
Following his federal and state career he served in the private sector managing the Denver Office of Daniel, Mann, Johnson and Meddenhall for six years and then marketed the services and expertise of Figg Bridge Engineers in the United States west of the Mississippi for more then 20 years.
His passion for engineering, learning and working with others involved him with many engineering and service organizations often in leadership and Chairmanship roles. From 1995 to 2010 he brought his knowledge and expertise to the Jefferson County Planning Commission and was Chairman of the commission for two years. In his retirement he also served on the Jefferson County Cultural Commission for three years.
Over his career he received many citations and awards significantly the Leadership Award from the American Segmental Bridge Institute in 1991. In 1999 he proudly received the Roderick Downing Award for services to the transportation systems of Colorado.
Joe had been a student of "Rod" Downing during his education at the University of Colorado. Joe had an insatiable thirst for learning always seeking to learn new things and meet new people. He enjoyed rich professional relationships and friendships with sincere interest for the contributions and welfare of others.
Joe is survived by his brother Anthony Siccardi Jr., son Dave Siccardi, daughter Donna Nortz and her husband Dennis Nortz, grandson Jordan Siccardi, nephews Gary Hoskins, Steve Hoskins, Don Hollowell, Anthony and Matthew Siccardi and niece Marlene Bentino. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife Virginia Siccardi.
Please leave messages and condolences at HoranCares.com to be notified of the memorial and charitable donations in lieu of flowers.
October 30. 1926 - April 21, 2020
Angelo "Joe" Siccardi passed away April 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was 93.
Joe was born October 30 1926 in Patterson, New Jersey to parents Anthony and Rose Siccardi. He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard ships in the South Pacific, Philippines, Okinawa and Japan.
He studied engineering at Newark College of Engineering transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder in 1947 and graduating in 1949 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In Colorado he met Virginia Benventano. They married in 1950 creating a family and life side by side for 67 years until Virginia's passing December 30. 2017.
Joe continued his education at New York University in 1953 receiving a Master degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Public Administration from University of Colorado at Denver in 1968 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver in 1977. He was admitted in 1978 to practice law in Colorado.
He began his engineering career in Denver with the Bureau of Reclamation assigned to Canals and Drains Division. Joe transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division working on projects in Newfoundland and Greenland. His next assignment was to the Air Force Academy Construction Agency in Colorado Springs where he and Virginia lived as he worked on water supply, sewer projects and structural design for many Academy structures including the Mess Hall.
In 1957 he transferred to the Bureau of Public Roads, later the Federal Highway Administration, in Denver. In his 34 years service with the Highway Administration he rose to the position of Federal Highway Administrator and was proudly associated with three very significant Colorado projects, design and construction of the Air Force Academy, development of Glenwood Canyon and design and construction of the Eisenhower Tunnels including Johnson Bore. From 1988 through 1995 he served as Bridge Engineer for the State of Colorado during which time he introduced a number of innovations in bridge design.
Following his federal and state career he served in the private sector managing the Denver Office of Daniel, Mann, Johnson and Meddenhall for six years and then marketed the services and expertise of Figg Bridge Engineers in the United States west of the Mississippi for more then 20 years.
His passion for engineering, learning and working with others involved him with many engineering and service organizations often in leadership and Chairmanship roles. From 1995 to 2010 he brought his knowledge and expertise to the Jefferson County Planning Commission and was Chairman of the commission for two years. In his retirement he also served on the Jefferson County Cultural Commission for three years.
Over his career he received many citations and awards significantly the Leadership Award from the American Segmental Bridge Institute in 1991. In 1999 he proudly received the Roderick Downing Award for services to the transportation systems of Colorado.
Joe had been a student of "Rod" Downing during his education at the University of Colorado. Joe had an insatiable thirst for learning always seeking to learn new things and meet new people. He enjoyed rich professional relationships and friendships with sincere interest for the contributions and welfare of others.
Joe is survived by his brother Anthony Siccardi Jr., son Dave Siccardi, daughter Donna Nortz and her husband Dennis Nortz, grandson Jordan Siccardi, nephews Gary Hoskins, Steve Hoskins, Don Hollowell, Anthony and Matthew Siccardi and niece Marlene Bentino. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife Virginia Siccardi.
Please leave messages and condolences at HoranCares.com to be notified of the memorial and charitable donations in lieu of flowers.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.