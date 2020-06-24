Wenzinger, Angie12/26/1932 - 06/18/2020Angie Mae (Dean) Wenzinger was born December 26, 1932, in Kremmling, Colorado and died in Denver on June 18, 2020, with a giant, worn-out heart that saw the good in all and rarely had a bad word to say about anyone. Growing up on a large ranch on Gore Pass, she learned to fish and enjoy the outdoors. She was admirably strong and independent. She worked for the telephone company until she married John Alfred Wenzinger in 1952. Together they enjoyed square dancing and weekend campouts with the Red Dale Wagon Train Trailer Club. Later she was employed with the Denver Public Schools as a paraprofessional, especially treasured by the teachers and students. She continued to enjoy camping and traveling, and cruising all over the world. Despite the many vexations they often graced her with, her love for her three children was unfailing and unconditional. Although she didn't often express her feelings, she made many sacrifices and offered kindnesses that revealed the depth of her love. JoAnn Wenzinger, Bill Wenzinger, Amy Mae Banaszewski (Mark), and her dearly beloved granddaughter Summer Mae Banazsewski will never stop missing her. She was a dear and beautiful soul, a very precious spirit sent to earth to teach many lessons in honesty, kindness, bravery, and resilience. She also leaves behind a few good friends and a heck of a lot of stuff her children hardly know what to do with.A visitation will be held on Tuesday 30th, June from 4pm-6pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, 80246.Burial will take place on Wednesday 1st, July, 10am at Fort Logan National Cemetery.