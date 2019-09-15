Denver Post Obituaries
|
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO
1958 - 2019
Anita Butler Obituary
Butler, Anita
E. Allemant
05/17/1958 - 08/28/2019

Anita passed away after a long illness. She was born in Lima, Peru to Cesar Allemant and Juanna Betancourt. Anita graduated from Central Catholic High School and Colorado State University. Anita worked as an Insurance Specialist and also with the Greeley Police Department. Anita was married to Pat Butler. She is survived by her father, Cesar (Teresa), step-brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanna; brothers Antonio (Tammy) and Marco (Lisa). Visitation will begin at 12:30 on 9/21/2019, followed by a Rosary at 1:00 and Funeral Mass at 1:30. These services will be held at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, 12801 W. 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019
