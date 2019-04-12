|
|
Davis, Anita J.
Anita J. Davis, 89, beloved wife and mother, dedicated teacher, devoted caregiver, caring friend, creator of arts and crafts, sweet and kind soul.
Died in Estes Park, April 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by mother Alta and father Walter Wooldridge, sister Joyce, husband Robert and son Russell.
Survivors include daughters Laura Davis (Thomas Beck) of Estes Park and Susan (Tom) Hess of Grand Junction.
Memorial service will be held at Applewood Valley United Methodist Church in Golden on May 19 at 1:00 pm. Full obit at www.allnuttestespark.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019