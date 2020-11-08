Jones, Anita

09/23/1928 - 10/14/2020



Born to Banner and Josephine Shay. Anita was born in Red Oak, Iowa and moved to Denver, Colorado in 1954. Anita and Eldon had 3 children: Laura, Steven and Bonnie. She loved Painting and Singing! Her talents brought her a wonderful hobby of oil painting, which she continued and enjoyed for all her years. A beautiful and loving family fulfilled life, with five loving grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eldon, Life partner Raymond, daughters, Laura, and Bonnie, her half brother, Jack. She is survived by her son, Steven P Jones, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members, and friends!





