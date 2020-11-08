1/1
Anita Jones
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Anita
09/23/1928 - 10/14/2020

Born to Banner and Josephine Shay. Anita was born in Red Oak, Iowa and moved to Denver, Colorado in 1954. Anita and Eldon had 3 children: Laura, Steven and Bonnie. She loved Painting and Singing! Her talents brought her a wonderful hobby of oil painting, which she continued and enjoyed for all her years. A beautiful and loving family fulfilled life, with five loving grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eldon, Life partner Raymond, daughters, Laura, and Bonnie, her half brother, Jack. She is survived by her son, Steven P Jones, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members, and friends!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved