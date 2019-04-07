Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
1933 - 2019
Ann B. Wippermann Obituary
Wippermann, Ann B.
April 29, 1933 - March 26, 2019

Ann Brogdon Wippermann, 85, passed away March 26, 2019 in Littleton, Colorado.

She was born April 29,1933 in Summit, Georgia to the late Effie Pierce and Wilson Lee Brogdon.

Ann spent the majority of her youth in Savannah, Georgia where she graduated from Commercial High School in 1951. The following year she was recruited for a secretarial position by the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. where she would meet her future groom, a young Air Force officer named Don Wippermann.

She graciously embraced the traveling life of a military wife, creating a beautiful home wherever they were stationed. Upon her husband's retirement from the Air Force, the family made its way to Littleton, Colorado where Don and Ann resided for over 40 years.

Ann is proceeded death by her brother Eugene Wilson Brogdon, and sister Audrey Brogdon Waggoner. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wippermann; son Brian Wippermann (Laura) Newcastle, CA; daughter Karen Wippermann Lanz (J.D.) Littleton, CO; sister Shirley Brogdon Nelson Boulder, CO; grandchildren Erin, Jill, Abby, John, Ben and Steve Wippermann, Evan and Ethan Lanz.

The family would like to thank Mill Vista Lodge at Wind Crest for their exceptional and compassionate care of Ann in the last years of her life.

Funeral service Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial. To leave condolences, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019
