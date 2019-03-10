|
White, Ann Breese
May 27, 1924 - March 4, 2019
Artist, Mother, Political Activist
Ann Breese was born in Lake Forest Illinois, the third child of four to Marjorie Gorges and James L. Breese Jr. Ann graduated from Bennington College in 1947. After graduating, Ann met Charles Sink skiing in Santa Fe Basin. They were married in her family home in 1948. After living in New York and Caracas, Venezuela, they finally settled in Denver.
Ann was a prolific modernist artist working in oil, acrylic, and watercolor predominantly on large canvases. She exhibited her work in the Denver Art Museum, the Colorado Watercolor Society and several other galleries in Denver. She volunteered for over 50 years at the Denver Art Museum. Ann was a founding member of an artist's salon called "The Nine" which exhibited annually at Kent School. Currently, her work is in the permanent collection at the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art in Denver.
In 1974, Ann married Denver architect, Edward D. White. They were happily married for over 40 years until his death in 2017.
Ann was a loving mother and adored her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was passionate about the outdoors, animals, walking, tennis and of course always had a sketch book under her arm.
Ann is survived by her daughter Carol Patterson of Montrose, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Freeman of Englewood and son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kristen Sink of Denver. She is also survived by her step children: Ted and Nancy White of Denver, and Jamie White and Andrew Sirotnak, MD of Denver.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday March 31, 2019. Please e-mail [email protected] for further service details. For more information please visit Horancares.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Denver Dumb Friends League in her memory.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019