Ann Johnson
1936 - 2020
Johnson, Ann
September 26, 1936 - June 7, 2020

Ann Louise Clark was born in Denver, Colorado on September 26,1936. She went to Arvada High School, graduating in 1954. Ann met Dale Johnson, who was in the Army at the time, in San Francisco. They were engaged in December 1958 and married in Denver on Valentine's Day, 1959. She worked as a school secretary at Huron Junior High School in Northglenn for 25 years, retiring in 1994. She spent her retirement years volunteering at Leroy Drive Elementary, camping, and spending time with her family.

Ann passed away at age 83, surrounded by her family on June 7, 2020 in Denver. Ann was cremated and interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Her Celebration of Life Memorial service will be on her birthday - this Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 at Northglenn Christian Church, 1800 E. 105th Place. The service will be held outside and masks are preferred. Dress is casual. She loved the Colorado Rockies and the color blue. Either is perfect if you so wish. We will celebrate a life well lived. If you are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at:
https://youtu.be/3pGx_SgiYCc

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ann Johnson at: https://www.dementiasociety.org/vascular-dementia or by mail to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

