Levy, Ann
4/28/1923 - 2/27/2019
Ann Catherine Robinson Levy died peacefully on February 27, 2019, Park Place, Denver, Colorado.
While passionate about the arts, and a tireless advocate for peace, Ann was a loving wife and mother, and a caring, endearing family member and friend. Ann was known for being spunky, never shying away from a perspective others might regard as edgy, or unpopular. But for so many people who knew her throughout her nearly-96 years, she was a gracious and generous force in the community.
Ann Catherine Robinson was born on April 28, 1923 in Topeka, Kansas, daughter of Marjorie Bell Robinson and Victor Robinson. When Ann was just two, an unlikely trio - Ann, her mother, and her great-grandmother - set out for Denver, and landed on Washington Street in Capitol Hill.
Her outlook on life was certainly shaped by the struggles of the Great Depression. However, her individual reaction to her circumstances was to adopt and maintain a fundamentally optimistic outlook on life. Ann developed her love of music as a young child. Marjorie taught piano to bring in extra money, and the two began attending concerts when Ann was quite young. A habit she joyfully sustained through all but the last months of her life.
Ann attended several Denver schools, graduating from East Denver High School, and subsequently graduating with a BA from the University of Nebraska.
In early 1948, Ann met businessman Edward Levy at Bauer's Restaurant in downtown Denver through a "chance" encounter she and her mother had with Edward's brother and sister. The two were married on July 4, 1948, thus beginning over five decades of enjoying their lives together. Sons Philip and Roger were born in 1950 and 1951; the family lived on 7th and Milwaukee.
Ann was one of the founding members of Denver's Friends of Chamber Music, and was honored in 2003 on its 50th Anniversary with appropriately modern performances by the Kronos String Quartet (which included a short Osvaldo Golijov piece commissioned for her). Ann was active with the Denver (later Colorado) Symphony, the Aspen Music Festival, Central City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, the Denver Art Museum, Young Audiences, and many other arts organizations, large and small. When former governor John Love set up the Colorado Council on the Arts, Ann was asked to be on its first board.
Always with liberal causes in her heart, Ann was a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood, Democracy Now, The Nation magazine, Peace Now, and numerous local, national and international anti-war and civil rights organizations. Ann's omnipresent "No War" button was always a good conversation starter. And, joining the University Club in Denver as one of its early barrier-breaking women members was always a source of pride for Ann.
Ann's husband of 53 years, Edward, and her mother, Marjorie, both died in 2001. Ann is survived by sons Philip (Denver) and Roger (Los Angeles). Ann is also survived by her granddaughter, Rachel Levy, and her great grandson, Hayden, age 8; Rachel, her husband Mack Bailey, and Hayden live in Aspen.
The family is fortunate to have had eight years of four-generation family pictures. While there will be no more such photos, Ann will live on as the first of these four generations for many years to come - a first in so many ways.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held within a few months.
