Trebilcox, Ann M.Born July 18, 1922, Anna Maria Magnani in Shanghai, China. Daughter of Italian parents, Yole and Allesandro Magnani, Ann grew up in the Italian Concession with her little sister, Emmy, and was educated in British schools. Her father, an international leather merchant, took the family on regular adventures. They summered on Japan's Tarumi beach and voyaged often to their home country either by steamship to Genoa or Trans Siberian Express train.Plans for Ann to attend University in England were dashed by the Japanese occupation. She instead studied at a secretarial school. Her mastery of English and new skills led her to employment with the US Navy in Chefoo, China. There she met her future husband, Robert Trebilcox, who was stationed there. They made plans to marry before Robert was sent home. After many months she traveled by ship to San Francisco, trusting her future husband would greet her there. He was indeed waiting, ready to bring her back to his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They married and raised three children. Ann balanced being a homemaker with working as a business partner to her husband.After residing in Phoenix, Arizona for several years, Ann followed her children to Denver, Colorado, where she settled into yet another life. She worked again as a secretary and became a beloved Nanny for many Denver families and their pets. Ann loved gardening and, ever the Italian, cooking. Fabulously traveled and life-experienced, Ann was full of engrossing memories especially of growing up in Shanghai and the family's eventual internment in a Japanese Camp. There was even an engagement with a young man connected to a famous Nazi double agent during WWII. Her life spanned 97 years with never a dull moment. Ann, with her very quick wit and easy smile developed incredible patience over her storied lifetime. She was loved by all who knew her.Ann is survived by her three children and their spouses: Lynn Bishop (George), Barbara Figley (Mark), Kent Trebilcox (Lisa); five grandchildren: Geordy Bishop (Whitney), Jennifer Bishop Berngard (Clark), Tiare Packard Trebilcox Helmstead (Kris), Max Trebilcox and Alexandra Figley Buehrle (Chris), and seven great grandchildren: Blythe and Tucker Bishop, Emma and Caleb Berngard, Lily and Robbie Helmstead and Parker Buehrle. She was preceded in passing by her only sibling, Emma Joslin (Lenny).The family would like to thank the staff of Mullen Home Little Sisters's of the Poor for their kindness, compassion and professionalism.A celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled at a future date. For those desiring to honor Anne's memory, please consider a donation to Mullen Home, Kavod Senior Life or UNICEF.