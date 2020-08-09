Payne, Ann
08/20/1949 - 08/04/2020
Ann Payne, 70, of Arvada, died on August 4, 2020. She was born in Denver, CO. She worked many years for Jeffco Public Schools, at Warren Tech in Lakewood and retiring from Jefferson High School in Edgewater. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Margaret Weisner, of Amherst, VA. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael, of Arvada, CO; brother: Will Weisner, of Denver, CO; daughters: Erin (Chris) Konold, of Brighton, CO, and Amy (Darrell) of Ledyard, CT, and grandsons: Ryan, Gavin, and Lucas, of Ledyard, CT. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
