1/1
Ann Payne
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Payne, Ann
08/20/1949 - 08/04/2020

Ann Payne, 70, of Arvada, died on August 4, 2020. She was born in Denver, CO. She worked many years for Jeffco Public Schools, at Warren Tech in Lakewood and retiring from Jefferson High School in Edgewater. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Margaret Weisner, of Amherst, VA. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael, of Arvada, CO; brother: Will Weisner, of Denver, CO; daughters: Erin (Chris) Konold, of Brighton, CO, and Amy (Darrell) of Ledyard, CT, and grandsons: Ryan, Gavin, and Lucas, of Ledyard, CT. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved