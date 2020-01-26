Denver Post Obituaries
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Chapel at Ss. Peter and Paul The Apostles
2850 75th St. W
Bradenton, FL
View Map
Ann PochÉ


1952 - 2020
Ann PochÉ Obituary
Poché, Ann
May 19, 1952 - January 16, 2020

Ann Christian "Christy" Rehmann Poché, passed away peacefully to be with Christ on January 16, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born on May 19, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the oldest child of Sheila (née Kelleher) and John Keith Rehmann, Sr. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia. Upon returning to Iowa, she was a member of Des Moines Junior League and St. Augustine Catholic Church. Ann was a blue-ribbon-winning baker and earned the Archer Cookie Award at the Iowa State Fair in 1983.
In 1984, Ann married Joseph R. Poché and eventually settled in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado where she was a member of All Souls Catholic Church. In 1993 she founded Physicians Management Information Services (PMIS), serving as President for nearly 20 years. The couple retired and moved to Bradenton, Florida in 2015, where Ann enjoyed the warm weather, spending time with her mother, needle-pointing and visits from her grandchildren. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church.
Ann is survived by her husband; brother, John K. Rehmann Jr. (Elizabeth); two step-daughters Kelly Ravsten (Spencer) of Portland, Oregon and Lisa Poché (Erik Duymelinck) of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and four beloved grandchildren Emma, Alex and Kate Duymelinck and Miles Ravsten.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel at Ss. Peter and Paul The Apostles, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton, FL. Ann will be laid to rest in Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa in the spring. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
