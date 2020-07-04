1/
Ann Smith
1934 - 2020
Smith, Ann
(Spano)
01/28/1934 - 06/29/2020

Ann Smith passed away peacefully June 29, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Kenny Smith and her brothers and sisters, Tony Spano, Phil Spano, Rose Larusso, Carmella Calabrese, Marietta Rody, and Lena Saccomano.
Ann is survived by her children Lisa (Ross) Hulbert and Kenny (Debbie) Smith, grandchildren Taylor (Brigitte) Hulbert, Nicole Hulbert (Kevin Smith), Christopher and Ashley Smith.
Also survived by brother-in-law Don Rody, sisters-in-law Ruth Spano, Virginia Saunders, Donna Hemenover, Clara Smith and many nieces and nephews. Ann loved her family. She loved to cook and get together with family to share a meal and many laughs. Her grandkids were her pride and joy.
Funeral Services as follows: Tuesday July 7th Visitation 4 - 7 pm Horan and McConaty, 9998 Grant Street Thornton, CO 80229. Rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday July 8th at 10:30am. Shrine of St Anne Catholic Church 7555 Grant Place Arvada, CO 80002. Donations can be made to The Denver Hospice 501 S Cherry Street Suite 700 Denver, CO 80246 in memory of Ann Smith.
A MASK WILL BE REQUIRED AT MORTUARY AND CHURCH.


Published in Denver Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
