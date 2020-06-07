Fraser, Ann Staton
08/02/1946 - 05/29/2020
Ann Staton Fraser, 73, died at home on May 29, 2020 after a short, intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born August 2, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas, she grew up in Texas and moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult. Known as the "soccer lady", she worked tirelessly to provide a positive and rewarding experience for all the children playing for the Cherry Creek Soccer Association until retiring in 2007 to become a full-time grandmother.
Survived by her step-brother Richard Wynne Feagan Jr. and his wife Kathleen Feagan; daughters Mary Alice Title, Heather Fraser West, and Kimberley Fraser Williams; sons-in-law David Allen Williams and John Jason West; grandchildren Campbell Marie West, Gavin Allen Williams, Morgan Ainsley West, and Kaleigh Fraser Williams.
Preceded in death by her son Charles Eugene Fraser, mother Alice Lee Feagan, and husband William James Fraser.
In lieu of a memorial service please post your memories and messages to her memorial page (https://horancares.com/obits/ann-staton-fraser/).
Memorial contributions are welcome at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
08/02/1946 - 05/29/2020
Ann Staton Fraser, 73, died at home on May 29, 2020 after a short, intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born August 2, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas, she grew up in Texas and moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult. Known as the "soccer lady", she worked tirelessly to provide a positive and rewarding experience for all the children playing for the Cherry Creek Soccer Association until retiring in 2007 to become a full-time grandmother.
Survived by her step-brother Richard Wynne Feagan Jr. and his wife Kathleen Feagan; daughters Mary Alice Title, Heather Fraser West, and Kimberley Fraser Williams; sons-in-law David Allen Williams and John Jason West; grandchildren Campbell Marie West, Gavin Allen Williams, Morgan Ainsley West, and Kaleigh Fraser Williams.
Preceded in death by her son Charles Eugene Fraser, mother Alice Lee Feagan, and husband William James Fraser.
In lieu of a memorial service please post your memories and messages to her memorial page (https://horancares.com/obits/ann-staton-fraser/).
Memorial contributions are welcome at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.