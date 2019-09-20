|
Thorsky, Ann
12/05/1920 - 09/13/2019
Born in Hamtramck, Michigan Ann (Herman) Thorsky was the youngest of five children. She graduated from high school in Detroit, and worked as a secretary until she married her beloved husband of 57 years, Gunnar Thorsky. In 1945, they moved to Denver, Colorado where they raised their two daughters, Dee Ann Hinman and Judy Barrall. In addition to five grandchildren, Ann is also survived by six great grandchildren. Ann was an enthusiastic and hard working mother and wife. She enjoyed golf, traveling, bridge, sewing, gambling, but most of all, fishing.
The family would like to thank Christian Living Communities for all their dedication during her years in assisted living and nursing care. There will be a memorial at Fairmont cemetery for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local or to Christian Living Communities.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019