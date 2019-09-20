Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Thorsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Thorsky


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Thorsky Obituary
Thorsky, Ann
12/05/1920 - 09/13/2019

Born in Hamtramck, Michigan Ann (Herman) Thorsky was the youngest of five children. She graduated from high school in Detroit, and worked as a secretary until she married her beloved husband of 57 years, Gunnar Thorsky. In 1945, they moved to Denver, Colorado where they raised their two daughters, Dee Ann Hinman and Judy Barrall. In addition to five grandchildren, Ann is also survived by six great grandchildren. Ann was an enthusiastic and hard working mother and wife. She enjoyed golf, traveling, bridge, sewing, gambling, but most of all, fishing.
The family would like to thank Christian Living Communities for all their dedication during her years in assisted living and nursing care. There will be a memorial at Fairmont cemetery for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local or to Christian Living Communities.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairmount Funeral Home
Download Now