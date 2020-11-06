1/1
Ann W. Thomas
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas, Ann W.
10/29/1938 - 11/03/2020

Ann W. Thomas, age 82, of Centennial, Colorado, passed away on November 3, 2020, comforted by her caregivers at Golden Orchard Memory Care and her best buddy Ralphie. Ann was born in Alexandria, Virginia on October 29, 1938 as the oldest child of John Henry Watson and Marion Baylis Watson. She was raised and attended high school in Atlanta, Georgia. She moved to Denver in 1969.

Ann worked as the executive assistant to Lowell A. Hare in the Denver office of Journal Publishing Company, Journal Center Corporation, and H&L Investment Company from 1981 through 2016. Previously, she worked for Arthur Andersen & Co. in its Atlanta and Denver offices.

Ann was a world traveler for many years and especially enjoyed her many trips to New York City, London, and Paris. She was an animal love her entire life and lovingly cared for her many pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Peggy. She is survived by friends and her wonderful dog Ralphie.

Services will be held on November 10, 2020 at 1pm at the Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary located at 6601 S. Colorado Blvd. Centennial, CO with interment to follow at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Society or the Denver Dumb Friends League.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Service
01:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Interment
Chapel Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved