1/1
Anna Beth Gardiner
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardiner, Anna Beth
Charlton
4/19/1925 - 9/17/2020

Anna Beth Charlton Gardiner of Lakewood was a loving wife and mother. She was born April 19, 1925 in Ogden, Utah to Albert Ray Charlton and Maggie Genett Hogge Charlton. Anna Beth returned to her home in Heaven on Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 95. On March 6, 1945 she married, Donald Bert Gardiner in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Denver Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 27, 1987. They were married almost 74 years. They had three children. Anna Beth worked for the Federal Government to put Don through school. She worked as a homemaker for 74 years and worked for May D & F. Anna Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; brothers Norvel, George, John, and Merrill; and sisters Arvilla, Dora, Genett, Laura, Mae, and Elda. She is survived by her daughters Paula (Rich) Millsapps and Marsha (Russ) Mackay, and a son Mark. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 18 great grand children, and 4 great, great grand children. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Larry Charlton of Utah. Services will be held Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 9227 W. Dartmouth Pl. Lakewood, CO 80227. Viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Crown Hill Mortuary at1:00 p.m. 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Crown Hill Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved