Hedrick, Anna Mae

December 24, 1938 - April 4, 2020



Anna Mae Hedrick passed away April 4, 2020, at the age of 81. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Anna leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Chilton "Stub" Hedrick; daughter, Pam (Gary) Jagger, and sons, Ron (Suzi) and Don (Ronnie) Hedrick; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Anna's life will be held at Victory Life Church at 11:30AM on August 8, 2020 in Fruita, Colorado. Her final resting place will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.





