Anna Mae Hedrick
1938 - 2020
Hedrick, Anna Mae
December 24, 1938 - April 4, 2020

Anna Mae Hedrick passed away April 4, 2020, at the age of 81. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Anna leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Chilton "Stub" Hedrick; daughter, Pam (Gary) Jagger, and sons, Ron (Suzi) and Don (Ronnie) Hedrick; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Anna's life will be held at Victory Life Church at 11:30AM on August 8, 2020 in Fruita, Colorado. Her final resting place will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Victory Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Crippin Funeral Home
802 Main Street
Montrose, CO 81401
(970) 249-2121
