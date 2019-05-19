Home

Anne Florence Diggs died in Naples, FLA on March 29, 2019 after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Denver, CO, Anne was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 3, 1932 to Charles and Anna Bopp. She wintered in Naples, FLA with her late husband Marshall. Anne hobbies included antiquing, needlepointing, and attending DU hockey games. A voracious reader, she belonged to a Denver book club since the late 1960's. She was active in charity work such as annual table top design competitions. She was a United Airlines stewardess, inducted into the Clipped Wings club after retirement. Later in her career, Anne was part owner of an upscale children's shop in Denver. Predeceased by her parents and husband, she will be missed by her extended family and friends. Private service was held. Donations can be made to Special Olympics at specialolympics.org the Clipped Wings charity.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019
