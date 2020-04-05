|
|
Fennell, Anne Laurette
May 30, 1946 - March 25, 2020
Annie Fennell's style in life matched the words of a country-western song- "humble and kind." She died at the age of 73 as a result of complications from Alzheimer's. During her four-year siege and the onset of dementia she endured the loss of a sense of time and place with what family and friends described as "grace and a resilient spirit, always with a smile on her face."
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James D. "Denny" Fennell of Denver, and three children, Lt. Col. David Fennell (Laura), currently at the Naval War College, Newport, R.I., and grandchildren Abram and Selah, daughter Jodi of California, and son Brian (Michelle) of Denver. A son, William Carey, died in infancy in 1974. A brother, Tom (Connie) of Springfield, Illinois also survives.
Anne Laurette ("Annie") Byerly grew up in Springfield, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in education. She followed an older sister to Colorado and began a teaching career. She first taught at Denver's Franklin Elementary School. A period passed while she was raising her children. She went back to teaching at Littleton's Damon Runyon Elementary School, where she applied her gifts of patience and kindness to eager second graders for 16 years before retiring.
In Littleton, where the family resided for almost 40 years, she established a strong network of friends, and belonged to PEO, the Friends of the Library and Friends of the Museum groups, and Town Hall Arts Center, and volunteered at Western Welcome Week. She and Denny are long-time members of Grace Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies of reading and walking kept her busy in retirement. She loved baking Christmas cookies and a tradition was making pumpkin bread for neighbors.
Per Annie's wishes, a memorial service will be conducted in July at Grace Presbyterian Church. Cremation has taken place, and inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, next to their son William.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 9720 South US-85, Littleton, CO 80125, and the Anne Fennell Memorial Fund. The church will designate the funds for purchase of personal protective apparel for the staff at Children's Hospital managing coronavirus issues.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020