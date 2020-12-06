Wheeler, Anne
November 3, 1933 - November 30, 2020
After a long ordeal with lymphoma, Anne passed away the morning of November 30. A admirer of birds and the mountains, she loved her walks with those important to her around Crown Hill Lake and Clear Creek and was happy to share her knowledge of her flying friends. With Len Wheeler, she raised 4 children (Andy, Ron, Laura, and Mindy). These children blessed her with loving spouses and 6 grandkids, all of whom indulged her in her love of trains and local history, like the sod house. A strong group of women in her life provided companionship and support. She also had a cherished group of windsurfing friends, including companion Ken Lister, who toured places ranging from Nebraska to Mexico. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood, PBS, or Doctors Without Borders
.