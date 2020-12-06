Mom White (Diane) and I are so sorry to hear about Anne's passing. We have fond memories of stopping at the Wheeler House to and from trips to the Rockies back in the 70s and 80s. Anne was always best hostesses no matter how many people we were. The White House would like to extend our sympathy to Andy, Ron, Mindy and Laurie. Your Mom was such a wonderful woman. Prayers to you all.

Fletcher White

Friend