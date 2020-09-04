1/1
Annette Krump
1927 - 2020
KRUMP, ANNETTE
2/28/1927 - 8/29/2020

Annette Krump passed away peacefully in her home in Aurora. She now joins her husband, Robert Krump, in heaven. Ann was born in North Henderson, Illinois on a farm, graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island and married Bob in 1951. She leaves behind her two sons, Jeff and Rick, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ann traveled extensively, was a member of AAUW for years, an avid quilter and was a bridge Life Master. A private family service is scheduled, with a memorial service to be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Center. To view full obituary or share a message, please visit www.newcomerdenver.com.


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
