|
|
Greiner, Annie Lou "Ann" (Ecke)
August 21, 1936 - April 3, 2019
Annie Lou "Ann" Greiner (Ecke) passed away peacefully April 3, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held May 20, 2019 at 10 am at Harvey Park Christian Church, 3401 South Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80236. Graveside services will follow at Fort Logan Cemetery, 3698 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80235 at 1130 am. We invite you to view the full obituary and sign the online guest book at Allveterans.com/obituaries/ann-greiner/.
Published in Denver Post from May 11 to May 19, 2019