Jaquay, AnnMarie
1946 - 2020
Wife of Howard "Jake" Jaquay and mother of Matthew Ellis, Joseph Ellis, Mary Lenhardt, and one stepson, Eric Jaquay. Grandmother of Calvin, Taylor, Chelsea, Colten, and Lexus. Great grandmother of Calvin Jr., Jaxon Lenhardt, Stella Lenhardt, Kenton Whitney, and Audry Ford. AnnMarie retired from a successful career as an Employee Benefit Specialist, where she achieved several professional designations, including being one of 171 in the country to have been awarded fellowship in the field. AnnMarie loved, and was loved by her family and numerous friends, which she made easily. For details on the memorial service, visit www.CrownHillFuneral.com
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.