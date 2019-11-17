Denver Post Obituaries
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Anthony Lee "Tony" Salbato


1943 - 2019
Anthony Lee "Tony" Salbato Obituary
Salbato, Anthony Lee "Tony"
1/5/1943 - 11/1/2019

Anthony, "Tony", 76, of Arvada, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2019. Tony is survived by his wife of 51 years, Myra; children Leona (Chris) Schultz, Charles (Christine) Alexander, and Mike (Debe) Alexander; brother Rocky Salbato and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tony is preceded in death by his sister Rina Brown and brother Archie Topping. Memorial service to be held on Friday, Nov 22 at 2pm at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, Cremation Garden Chapel.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
