ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO
(303)425-9511
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Antoinette Rose Domenico


1935 - 2020
Antoinette Rose Domenico Obituary
Domenico, Antoinette Rose
06/13/1935 - 01/28/2020

Survived by her husband Richard Domenico, son, Ricky Domenico (Rochelle), daughter, Carolyn Domenico, granddaughter, Gianna Bruno (Michael), granddaughter, Gina Sannino, great granddaughter, Giada Bruno. Services on February 4, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary at 12:30pm and Funeral Mass at 1:00pm. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 1-800-822-6344.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
