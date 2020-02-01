|
|
Domenico, Antoinette Rose
06/13/1935 - 01/28/2020
Survived by her husband Richard Domenico, son, Ricky Domenico (Rochelle), daughter, Carolyn Domenico, granddaughter, Gianna Bruno (Michael), granddaughter, Gina Sannino, great granddaughter, Giada Bruno. Services on February 4, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary at 12:30pm and Funeral Mass at 1:00pm. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 1-800-822-6344.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020