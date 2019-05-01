|
Rohwer, Ardis
Ardis Lucille Rohwer, 86, of Denver, passed away April 27 at Denver Hospice. She was born November 2, 1932 in Worthington, MN to parents Clarence and Bernice Rohwer. She graduated from Worthington High School, received a BA from Macalester College in 1954; MA in Physical Education, Colorado State College in 1961; and Ed.S in Outdoor Education, University of Northern Colorado in 1975. Ardis taught Physical Education in Superior, WI, and then taught and coached at Abraham Lincoln High School in Denver, helping to open the door for inter-scholastic competition in the school system. Ardis spent 34 years with the Denver Public Schools, 17 of them at the system's Outdoor Education Center, Balarat. She was instrumental in promoting girls' sports in Colorado. Ardis was inducted into the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports Hall of Fame in 1983, and was awarded Outdoor Education Teacher of the Year in 1989.
Ardis loved the outdoors, spending many hours hiking, back-packing, mountain climbing, skiing, rafting, canoeing, and bicycling. She climbed all of the fourteeners and many other peaks worldwide. Ardis was an active member and leader in the Colorado Mountain Club.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; sister Muriel Lawrence; and a grandniece. She is survived by her brother Warren (Ginger) Rohwer; two nieces and five nephews; and many grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St, Denver on Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. A special thank you to the staff at Denver Hospice for their care. Ardis was known for her love of God, care of family and friends and her hospitality. She was admired and loved by all and we will carry her memory in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Colorado Mountain Club or the .
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 5, 2019