Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Anglican Fellowship
9250 East Bellview Avenue
Greenwood Village, CO
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Resurrection Anglican Fellowship
9250 East Bellview Avenue
Greenwood Village, CO
View Map
Ardith V. Watson

Ardith V. Watson Obituary
Watson, Ardith V.

Ardith V. Watson, age 80, of Ham Lake, Minnesota; formerly of Denver, Colorado, died July 30, 2019. Ardith grew up in Golden, Colorado. Ardith is preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Adeline Nelson; husband, Charles Watson; daughter, Sydni Hayes Cruz; and brother, Harry Nelson. She is survived by her daughter, Valorie Lockburner; grandchildren, Kurt and Jamie Sabo, Jeremy and Karen Hayes, Ken Sabo, and Kris Sabo; great grandchildren, Ryan, Jake, and Sara Hayes; siblings, Dwayne Nelson, Don (Cindy) Nelson, Jan (Bob) Dupman; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Resurrection Anglican Fellowship, 9250 East Bellview Avenue, Greenwood Village, Colorado. Fellowship and food will follow the life celebration at the church.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
