Ardlen Ann Orrino


Ardlen Ann Orrino Obituary
Orrino, Ardlen Ann
May 17, 1934 - May 24, 2019

Preceded in death by daughter Mary Airey; sister Joan; parents Keith and Lenora Simpson. Survived by husband Fred; daughter Monica; son David (Michele); son-in-law Joe Airey; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her 30 years working in the State Budget Office and then with the State Board of Agriculture that oversaw Fort Lewis College, University of Southern Colorado, and Colorado State University. Funeral Mass Fri. 05/31/19, 10:00 am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd. Denver, CO 80219. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on May 29, 2019
