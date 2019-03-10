|
|
Parker, Arleen L.
Arleen L. Parker was born on June 7th, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio, and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Arleen and her husband Stephen met while registering at Emerson College in Boston. JFK was assassinated and it seemed like the world was ending, so they secretly eloped shortly after on November 26th, 1963. After 55 wonderful loving years the journey has ended. Arleen passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2019 at 10:21 PM of Vascular Dementia caused by many suffering years with Lupus and strokes. She is survived by her husband Stephen, son Adam (Lisa), granddaughters Amanda (Jake McCord), Hannah, and grandson Jacob; as well as Scott (Cheri), Hope and Katie Walters, along with her sister Juley Norman, nephew Zach Norman, nieces Stephanie Ackerman and Lauren Lebowitz; preceded in death by Sam & Gertrude Zimmerman and sister Fran Comess. Arleen was a trendsetter and accomplished many achievements throughout her life. She worked for International Telephone & Telegraph and became one of very few female Managers in the U.S.A. Over the years she had many different sales-oriented positions and constantly exceeded expectations. She retired from ArtCarved College Class Rings as Regional Sales Manager. She was there for 12 years and had to step down due to her Lupus. Arleen was also very active in community affairs as she was President of Downtown Denver Residents Association, a member of the Good Neighbor Committee and President of the Writers Square Condominium Association. She was often described as a Spitfire who accomplished whatever she set her mind to. She was always fair-minded and even-handed and was able to see all sides of a situation. Anyone who met Arleen will never forget her and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Donations can be made to: , Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203-4405.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019