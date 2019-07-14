|
WOODSON, ARLENE S.
11/27/1944 - 07/08/2019
Arlene fulfilled her life with dignity and kindness: her individuality, her family, her marriage, her career as a Nurse Practitioner, her many volunteer works. Arly's career was lived in the long term care field with many advancements and experiences and a love of every moment working. Arlene and Joe were married for 46 years, with much joy and adventure and the simple privilege of just being together. From North Dakota farm girl to urban career woman, she created and lived a vibrant life. When illness came she lived with courage. She is survived by husband Joe, sister Eunice (John), brother Richard (Karen), brother Dan (Cathy), son Michael (Marcy) grandson's Griffin and Graham, and a wonderful extended family. Private Services.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019