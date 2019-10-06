|
Benham, Arleta
10/25/27 - 9/30/19
Arleta Rae (Reynolds) Benham (91) was survived by sister, Pauline Haumont (Broken Bow, NE), her daughters, Colleen Ann Blevins (Sun City West, AZ) and Kathleen Lynn Benham (Denver, CO) and son, Kevin Ray Benham (Aurora, CO). She had 5 grand kids and 3 great grand kids. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Raleigh Reynolds & Nancy Ruth (Ervin) Reynolds and her grandson, Bryan Anthony Benham.
Arleta was born in Stapleton NE, lived in North Platte NE where she was the assistant manager at the Pawnee Hotel and moved to Colorado in 1965 to work at the Park Lane Hotel. She was the controller at the Manor Vail Lodge for many years as well as the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Downtown Denver. At one time, she was the President of the Colorado Hotel / Motel Accountant Association. Arleta loved to travel and flew all over the globe with Ports of Call.
Grave side services will be held the McCain Cemetery in Stapleton, NE on Oct 25th, 2019 at 1 PM, followed by a reception.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20, 2019