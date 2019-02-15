|
|
Sandy born Sept. 16, 1949. Sandy of Anahola, HI & Denver, CO, passed away on Oct. 6, 2018 on Anahola, HI, after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 4th generation to run Elitch Gardens Amusement Park as CEO. With lack of space on Tennyson, Elitch's relocated to the Platte Valley and continued on with employing hundreds of youths for summer jobs. The family motto "Not To See Elitch's is Not To See Denver" stayed. Sandy had wonderful guidance from his father "Budd" and uncle "Jack" through the years. Sandy participated in many civic projects, was awarded for his services in the community. He attended CSU met and married Shirley, later moved to Berthoud, CO, to also run his fathers hunting club "Stillroven." When Shirley passed, he moved to Anahola, HI. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, surfing, sailing. Survived by wife Suzette, of HI, sister Barbara of CO, 6 cousins, 6 nieces, 1 nephew. Celebration of life to be held in Kauai TBD. Contributions may be made to Cancer Center of choice. Sandy will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019