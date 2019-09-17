Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Weissler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Arnold Weissler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Arnold Weissler Obituary
Weissler, Dr. Arnold
5/13/2019 - 9/15/2019

Dr. Arnold M. Weissler, 92, died September 15, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1927 and attended New York University and SUNY Downstate Medical School. His internship at Maimonides Hospital was followed by residency and cardiology fellowship at Duke University. He held academic appointments at Ohio State University, Wayne State University, Rose Medical Center in Denver and Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He coauthored over 120 scientific papers, several books and was an invited speaker at many international meetings. He exemplified the model of a caring academic physician. He is survived by his wife Sandra and 4 children.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.