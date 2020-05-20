Kleinstein, ArtArt Kleinstein, Denver. Husband of Joanne Kleinstein. Father of Lauren (Perry) Rose, Mitchell (Dalia Stopnicki) Kleinstein, Jared (Melissa Wagasky) Kleinstein, and Shane Kleinstein. Brother of Edie Glazer (Morty Horowitz and the late Michael Glazer). Also survived by his 'adopted daughters' Romi Wallach (Josh Wallach) and Elise Sieradzki (David Sieradzki), to whom he was a second father; five grandchildren (Evan, Alexa, Emily, Leo, Kai); two granddogs (Bodie, Manny); many nieces and nephews, and thousands of people who thought of him as a brother, father, uncle, and best friend. Service, Wednesday, 9:00am, Toronto, CA. Livestream can be viewed on the Hebrew Educational Alliance YouTube Channel.