Arthur C. Murphy
1934 - 2020
Murphy, Arthur C.
8/29/1934 - 12/1/2000
Murphy, Carol M.
8/22/1949-7/23/2019

Arthur Charles Murphy and Carol Marie (Prewo) Murphy were reunited together with our heavenly father.
The two met in Colorado and were instantly struck by cupid's arrow. They were married on 9/9/1978. The two spent their life discovering new hobbies, traveling, participating in church and spending time with their grandchildren.
They moved to AZ to plan for retirement when Arthur was called home on 12/1/2000. After Art's passing, Carol moved between Kansas and Colorado. Upon the announcement of her great-grandson, Carol moved to Las Vegas. She was called home on 7/23/2019.
The commitment they promised each other on this earth remained in the hearts of their grandchildren. They requested a celebration of their life at Carter Lake in Larimer County, CO. This was a special place that brought the love birds together. On 7/8/2020, their grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew Murphy, great-grandson, Jaxon Creighton, and daughter-in-law, Kay Murphy will celebrate the life long love they shared. Contact jlmurphy@gmail.com for more information.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
