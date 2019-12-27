|
Rishel, Arthur David
Born 2/21/1932. Art died at home in Lakewood surrounded by family 12/22/2019. Art was adopted by his loving parents John Rishel and Charlotte Burch in Denver, Colorado as an infant. Art was husband to Bryan Blevins and father to 4 kids, Myrna, Susan, John, and Richard and 6 grandkids. Art was drafted into the Army and spent 2 winters training at Camp Hale with the 10th mountain division near Leadville. Art spent 37 years as teacher and administrator for denver public schools. He was preseded in death by his sister Marguerite Rishel and his parents. Art was a lover of the outdoors, Colorado mountains, skiing (Breckinridge was his favorite), hiking (Indian Peaks), and rollerblading (everywhere). Art was a loyal husband, father, and friend and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to hospice of Denver. Celebration of life gathering to be announced.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020